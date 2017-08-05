Police deny raiding NASA offices

The Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet has refuted reports that hooded police officers broke into NASA offices Friday night and made away with computers and other crucial equipment.

In a statement signed on his behalf by Police Spokesperson George Kinoti, the Inspector General said no report of burglary has been made to the police and appealed to anyone with information on the alleged break-in to report to the nearest police station to facilitate immediate investigations.

“Our attention has been drawn to claims in the media that Police officers broke into some offices belonging to a political party on the night of Friday 4th August 2017. These allegations are untrue and further wish to state that no such report of a burglary has been made to any Police Station” said the police boss.

He added “we invite anyone with any information regarding the break in as alleged, to inform the nearest Police Station for immediate investigations”.

Reports had indicated that about 30 hooded suspected police officers armed with AK 47 had raided NASA offices in Nairobi and ordered everyone to lie on the floor before making away with important data and equipment.

According to the NASA Secretariat, the raiders struck at 8pm and held staff hostage for hours as they ransacked the place.

Elsewhere, Mombasa County commissioner Nelson Marwa has moved to reassure coastal residents of their security ahead of Tuesday’s general election.

Marwa says security personnel have been deployed and positioned strategically at key violent prone areas across the six counties with more emphasis on Lamu and Tana River Counties in the wake of the recent terror attacks.

He further warned against voter bribery and incitement in the wake of heightened political temperatures.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye/Kennedy Epalat