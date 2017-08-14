In the wake of recent reports of police brutality and use of excess force in the quelling of sporadic protests after the announcement of the results of the 2017 election, Nairobi county Commander Japheth Koome has come out to refute the reports, terming them as false.

He dismissed reports of police brutality and those of military participation in the quelling of the sporadic post election protest with excess force as mere propaganda.

Koome says he’s happy with the conduct of the police from the time the results were announced to date, asserting that Kenyan police are ‘professionals’.

According to Koome, who spoke on Monday morning in Nairobi, things are back to normal in the capital.

Koome refuted the reports over the killing of 24 protesters, and called for a distinction between criminal gangs and protesters.

Koome admitted that there have been killings, but asserted that the victims were armed criminals who were caught red handed performing criminal acts and then attacked the police, who were forced to respond.

In one incident, Koome said, the officers were justified to fire on the criminals a because they assailants were armed with AK 47 rifles.

“Those are assault rifles! You know what that means” Koome quipped, “we had to respond with fire!”.

Koome also cited another incident which he says involved a gang of 21 who he says broke into local businesses and who attacked police officers with machetes and rungus when confronted.

“They attacked the officers and the officers responded and a few died. it is our duty to protect Kenyan lives and property, and we will not shy away from doing it!”

To those that Koome says are bent on causing chaos, Koome promises to deal with them firmly.

He also sounded a stern warning to inflammatory messages on social media as well as those ‘fake’ stories about police brutality.

“If you joke around on social media we will find you. Utajuta mwenyewe! ( you will regret!)

you will never get a certificate of good conduct in this country if we catch you!” He stated.

The Kenyan police service has come under uncomfortable scrutiny for their conduct in the aftermath of the election, with human rights organisations and some international observers reporting that 24 people had been killed and countless others injured by the police in their response to the sporadic protests, which many have termed as heavy handed.

On Sunday, Raila Odinga asked his supporters not to report to work on Monday.

Mr. Odinga said it would be a “day of mourning for the fallen patriots”.

He also told his supporters to expect an official communication from NASA on their way forward after the disputed defeat in the elections last week.

