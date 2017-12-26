Police officer killed, several others injured in Kericho accident

A police officer died while dozens of passengers are nursing life threatening injuries following a road accident near Kericho town.

The Christmas night incident involved a bus ferrying passengers to Kisumu and a trailer traveling in the opposite direction.

The bus registered under Githurai Sacco is said to have lost its breaks, prompting frantic efforts by onlookers to help bring it to a halt.

Witnesses say the bus then plunged into an oncoming trailer navigating a police roadblock just a few meters from Kericho town.

Police said it was still unclear how a bus registered to operate routes in Nairobi found its way to the region.

The accident left a police officer manning the roadblock dead, while 31 passengers were rushed to hospital nursing varied degree of injuries.

The latest incident adds to the over a dozen other accidents on Kenyan roads this festive season.