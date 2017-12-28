Police officer kills colleague, injures two in Makueni

A police officer attached to Makueni police station opened fire on his colleagues killing one instantly and seriously injuring two others.

The police officer identified as Baraza was reportedly overheard by fellow officers issuing death threats.

Two of his colleagues among them Elias Mwaisaka sought to report the matter to the deputy officer commanding the station who came to the office to confirm why he had uttered such sentiments.

Baraza then opened fire killing the Deputy Officer Commanding the Station Dennis Wanjala on the spot and shot Mwaisaka on his shoulder and William Kiptuno the officer in-charge of the station armory on his leg.

The two officers were rushed to a local medical facility with Kiptuno later being referred to Moi Forces memorial hospital for intensive treatment.

The body of the deceased was transferred to Makueni level 4 Hospital Mortuary where it is being preserved. According to Makueni county AP Commander Joseph Naipaiyan the officer who is still at large was earlier on spotted on a Mombasa bound bus alighting before a police check.

“The officer is still at large and the police are now calling on the public to report of his whereabouts terming him a threat,” he said.

Confirming the incident the Makueni police boss Bosita Omukholongolo said that after the shooting the killer police officer disappeared and is at large with his gun.

“We received two officers who had sustained gun injuries and we entered one to theatre and did some surgical toileting though he didn’t have major vessel/organs injuries but the other one had deep gunshot wounds penetrating through the medial aspect of the mid-shaft thigh and exiting in the anterior thigh thereby shattering the deep profounder vessels with profuse bleeding”, said Makueni level 4 hospital medical sup. Dr. Emmanuel Leiposha.

The motive of the shooting is not known.