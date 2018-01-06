Police pursue attackers of Murang’a MCAs

Police have mounted a manhunt for the hired gang that attacked Murang’a Members of the County Assembly on Friday, seriously injuring some and robbing them of their personal items.

Nairobi County Police Commander Japheth Koome said the affected MCAs have filled P3 forms as police pursue the attackers.

Koome who spoke to KBC on phone however declined to confirm whether the attackers will face robbery with violence charges, saying the charges will be determined by the evidence that will be adduced.

The 28 MCAS out of 52 were attacked during a meeting organised by the Murang’a county Jubilee Party chairman Simon Gikuru at a hotel within Nairobi County.

The meeting was aimed at removing Majority leader Eric Kamande, Chief Whip Simon Wamwea and Deputy Chief Whip Ruth Wambui.

The three had allegedly been locked out prompting the fight. Gatanga MCA Nahashon Gachuhi and Charles Muthoni, a Jubilee official, sustained injuries were rushed to Hospital.

Other MCAs who were injured recorded statements at Runda police station and obtained P3 forms. They accused their opponents of hiring youths to attack them. The attackers were captured on video attacking and robbing the politicians.

Meanwhile, a section of Murang’a County Assemblies have condemned Friday’s fracas. Led by Kimorori Wemba MCA Amos Murigi, they reprimanded those involved for engaging in petty politics warning that it is bound to derail the areas development agenda if allowed to thrive.