Policeman arrested for politician’s murder at Limuru club

Police in Limuru are investigating a case where a person was early this morning shot dead outside a popular local club in Limuru town.

32 year-old politician William Mwangi Kimani was shot dead as he left Club U-Turn in Limuru at around 3 AM after a disagreement and minor brawl turned tragic.

Mwangi was in the company of some friends who were enjoying drinks after the end of last night’s premier league matches when the yet unidentified suspect allegedly approached their table and demanded a free drink form Mwangi’s table.

An argument ensued and it turned physical, with eyewitnesses saying that the suspect was outnumbered and was injured on his face.

Club manager George Karuga says he believed the matter was settled and things calmed down, with the suspect having been escorted out of the club and the dorr barred by the club’s bouncers.

After allegedly receiving a warning from a friend who had just left the club, the late politician decided to leave as well.

Reports indicate that as Mwangi reversed his car out of the club’s parking lot, he was accosted by the suspect and shot three times, twice in the head and once in the hand. He died on the spot.

Limuru Director of Criminal investigations Mwenda Itheiba confirmed the incident, revealing that the suspect has been arrested.

“We have arrested the officer and he is in custody and helping us with investigations.” Itheiba said.

Family members who rushed to the scene at the 3 am incident were devastated at the death of their kin, with the deceased’s father Kimani Karago terming receiving the news as” like a bad dream”.

The police took the body of the deceased to uplands Funeral home.