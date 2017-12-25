Political leaders urged to consider plight of Kenyans

The church has challenged the political class to embrace unity and concentrate on serving the electorate instead of engaging in empty political rhetoric.

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit says leaders should endeavor to harmonize their people just as the birth of Jesus Christ signified the dawn of unity and equality among mankind.

Kenyan Christians joined millions of Christians across the world to celebrate the birth of Christ with majority flocking places of worship.

The session presenting the most opportune moment to reflect upon the common good of fellow humankind just as was the purpose for the birth of Christ among men.

Anglican Church Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit calling for unity of purpose among the political class in the wake of a divisive campaign period.

He at the same time called on President Kenyatta to ensure equitable distribution of resources as positions in government as he moves to constitute his administration.

This is even as he called on fellow Kenyans to show compassion to the less fortunate members of the society during the festive season.

Visiting Children’s homes and the sick are among other acts of kindness Christians embarked on, on Christmas day.