President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed over a brand new car to John Paul Mwirigi, the 23-year-old Igembe South MP.
The President had promised to buy the Independent MP a car soon after the Igembe South MP was elected on August 8.
Mwirigi traversed the constituency on foot during the campaign.
The youthful MP thanked the President for the gift, saying he will now be able to serve his constituents better with the new vehicle.
Mwirigi surprised many when he boarded a matatu from his home to the city, before walking from downtown Nairobi to the National Assembly for his swearing in.
The MP, an undergraduate student of Education at Mount Kenya University, got 76 per cent of the votes cast.
He succeeds Mr Mithika Linturi, who is now the Meru senator.
His competitors were Jubilee candidate Rufus Muriti, Mzalendo Mwenda (PNU), Mutuma Kubai of Maendeleo Chap Chap and Raphael Murigi of Democratic Party.
Watch: The story behind Kenya’s youngest law maker
Earlier the President met than 5,000 leaders from the greater Central Kenya region gathered in Sagana, the presidential retreat at the foot of Mount Kenya, for a meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta focused on October 17 repeat polls.
The elected leaders were from the counties of Nyeri, Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Embu and Tharaka Nithi.
“The focus for us is going back to the citizens to request that they vote for us again, based on our record and campaign manifesto,” the President said ahead of the meeting.
The President arrived in Nyeri County Thursdayand presided over the opening of Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK) Central Kenya Regional Show.
