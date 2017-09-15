President Uhuru Kenyatta has handed over a brand new car to John Paul Mwirigi, the 23-year-old Igembe South MP.

The President had promised to buy the Independent MP a car soon after the Igembe South MP was elected on August 8.

Mwirigi traversed the constituency on foot during the campaign.

The youthful MP thanked the President for the gift, saying he will now be able to serve his constituents better with the new vehicle.

Mwirigi surprised many when he boarded a matatu from his home to the city, before walking from downtown Nairobi to the National Assembly for his swearing in.

The MP, an undergraduate student of Education at Mount Kenya University, got 76 per cent of the votes cast.

He succeeds Mr Mithika Linturi, who is now the Meru senator.

His competitors were Jubilee candidate Rufus Muriti, Mzalendo Mwenda (PNU), Mutuma Kubai of Maendeleo Chap Chap and Raphael Murigi of Democratic Party.

