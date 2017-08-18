President Kenyatta arrives in Kigali for Kagame’s inauguration

President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived in Kigali Friday to attend the inauguration of Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame following his re-election in the August 4 polls.

President Kenyatta who was accompanied by First Lady Margaret Kenyatta joins 20 Heads of State and Government from Africa and beyond as well as other dignitaries who are attending the inauguration ceremony at the Amahoro National Stadium in the capital city, Kigali.

The plane carrying President Kenyatta and his delegation touched down at Kigali International Airport shortly after 10.00 a.m. Kenyan time.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu says the President is attending the inauguration to show Kenya’s solidarity with the people of Rwanda and their Government.

“Kenya and Rwanda have long been allies and friends. President Kagame’s re-election renews that friendship and alliance, and we look forward to working together on matters of regional security, regional integration, and infrastructure,” Mr Esipisu adds.

Among the heads of state present are presidents Faustin Archange Touadera of the Central African Republic, Brahim Ghali of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger.

Also in Kigali are presidents Edgar Lungu of Zambia, Macky Sall of Senegal, Sasou Nguesso of the Republic of Congo and Hage Gottfried Geingob of Namibia.

The Prime Minister of São Tomé and Príncipe, Patrice Emery Trovoada is also representing his country for the swearing-in including the Vice-President of Ivory Coast, Daniel Kablan Duncan; and Acting Vice-President of the Gambia and Minister of Women’s Affairs, Fatoumata Jallow-Tambajang.

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat also arrived in Kigali on Thursday with former Botswana President Festus Mogae and former Tanzania President Benjamin Mkapa.

The Speaker of Parliament of Equatorial Guinea, Gaudencio Mohaba Mesu also arrived early as well as the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives, Habib El Malki and the Speaker of Parliament of the Democratic Republic of Congo Aubin Minaku.

Kagame won the August 4 presidential elections after garnering 98.7% of the votes against main opposition party leader Frank Habineza and independent candidate Philippe Mpayimana who performed poorly in the polls.

Paul Kagame will serve another seven-year term.