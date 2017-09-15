President Uhuru Kenyatta has asked Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu to withdraw a petition against Chief Justive David Maraga, saying the focus must be campaigns for re-election in the Oct 17 repeat elections.

At a gathering of leaders from the greater central Kenya Friday, the President said he understood MP Wambugu’s pain at the decisions taken by the Supreme Court to annul Aug 8 elections, but it was time to focus on securing the presidency next month.

“I understand your pain and action. But we have an election to win on Oct 17. That has to be our focus. Leave the court alone,” the President said. “All what we want is for the will of the people to prevail.”

Jubilee party has distanced itself from the petition.

On Thursday , the Nyeri Town MP submitted a petition to the Judicial Service Commission seeking the removal of the Chief Justice.

Wambugu petition

In the 14-page petition, Wambugu claims that during the hearing and determination of the presidential petition, the Chief Justice was influenced by The National Super Alliance – NASA political utterances which were made prior to the filing of the presidential petition.

Wambugu accuses the Chief Justice of gross misconduct and wants the Judicial Service Commission – JSC to investigate the conduct of Judge since his appointment.

“Chief Justice Maraga needs to be censured, I believe he has participated in gross misconduct, which is unprofessional. I believe that gross misconduct is trying to influence a presidential election,” Wambugu told reporters.

The Nyeri Legislator claims that Justice Maraga did not read through the evidence brought before him during the petition hearing.

Wambugu has equated the nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s August 8 win to a judicial coup and therefore wants his motives investigated.

Wambugu’s allegations come as Kenyans eagerly await the full judgement of the Supreme Court, which nullified the re-election of President Kenyatta.