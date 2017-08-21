President Kenyatta attends Governor-elect Sonko’s swearing-in ceremony

Nairobi City County Governor-elect Mike Mbuvi Sonko and his deputy Polycarp Igathe were sworn-in Monday at a colourful ceremony attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto, outgoing Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and thousands of Nairobi residents also attended the event held at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Speaking at the event, President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to embrace peace and not allow to be incited to engage in violence and lawlessness.

“Let us continue loving each other and living together peacefully as Kenyans. Let us always remain united,” President Kenyatta said.

The President commended outgoing Governor Kidero for conceding defeat and handing over peacefully to incoming Governor Sonko, saying that was a show of mature politics and love to the nation.

President Kenyatta once again congratulated Governor Sonko and his deputy Igathe for their election victory and assured them that his administration will work side by side with them to transform the city county for the benefit of its residents and all Kenyans.

“I want to assure Governor Sonko that the national Government will work with him to transform Nairobi – create jobs for the youth and improve services,” President Kenyatta said.

Governor Sonko and his deputy pledged to work tirelessly to restore Nairobi’s glory, thanking residents for giving them the opportunity to serve the county.

The incoming Governor assured Nairobi residents of a cleaner city, improved and timely services.

“Today marks the beginning of a journey that will reclaim Nairobi’s glory and place its rightful position of a city sparkling with beauty and bustling with business as a result of improved services offered by the county government,” Governor Sonko said, pointing out that his administration will serve all residents equally without discrimination.

He said he will work closely with President Kenyatta and the national Government in delivering the services people of Nairobi have lacked for a long time.

Conceding defeat, outgoing Governor Kidero assured Governor Sonko of support, saying: “I am always available for consultation.”

By PSCU