President Kenyatta calls for compassion during festive season

President Uhuru Kenyatta is calling on Kenyans to embrace unity and show compassion to their fellow countrymen during the Christmas season.

In his 2017 Christmas message to Kenyans, the president said political differences should not act to divide the nation.

“We hold to the truth that we can do far more together than we can apart. And we remember that any Kenyan’s child is to be honoured as our own. Unity is at the heart of Christmas, as it is at the heart of being Kenyan,” he said.

The president asked Kenyans to forget the past and move forward as a country stating that this is the time to forgive, and to look forward to the renewal that God promises in the birth of this child.

“Renewal will not happen unless we resolve to build up our brothers and sisters. So instead of recrimination, let us join hands in common work: let us feed the hungry; let us house the homeless; let us give work to those who have none; and let us bring medicine to those who are ill,” he continued.

He at the same time cautioned motorists to be responsible during the festive season in the wake of fatal road accidents that have claimed dozens of lives.