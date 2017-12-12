President Kenyatta honours Kenyans for distinguished service

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday presented national awards and honours to Kenyans who have served the country with distinction.

The President conferred the ‘Elder of the Order of the Golden Heart’ (E.G.H) on Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, and prominent businessmen Peter Muthoka, John Peter Nyaberi Simba, Peter Kahara Munga, Titus Kirea and Pamidimukkala Venkata Sambasiva Rao.

President Kenyatta presented the awards and honours to the recipients in recognition of their distinguished and outstanding services to the country during the Jamhuri Day garden party he and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta hosted for invited guests at State House, Nairobi, after the Kasarani celebrations.

Other recipients of the national awards and honours included journalist Victor Muyakane who saved a disabled man from bees and Administration Police officer James Chege who braved raging floods to escort KCSE national examination papers.

The two received the Head of State Commendation (HSC) civilian and military divisions awards respectively.

Pugilist Fatuma Zarika – who recently floored Zambia’s Catherine Phiri to defend her World Boxing Council (WBC) super bantamweight title – also received the HSC civilian division award.

Over 250 other Kenyans received the awards and honours for rendering outstanding services to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities.

A section of Kenyans online have however criticized the composition of the list, with some questioning the criteria for awarding among others the Githeri man apart from showing up to vote on August 8 just like millions of other Kenyans.

The Head of State Commendation is one of the presidential awards usually given to outstanding Kenyans who selflessly render services to the country.

Other awards include the Order of the Grand Warrior, Distinguished Conduct Order, Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star of Kenya and the Uhodari Medal.