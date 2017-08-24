President Kenyatta launches cancer treatment center at KNH

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday launched a cancer treatment center at the Kenyatta National Hospital.

The new center will increase the number of cancer patients treated at the hospital on a daily basis from 120 to 190.

Waiting time for patients will also be reduced from three months to one month.

The President launched newly installed cancer treatment machines including a Bhabhatron II cancer therapy machine and a digital radiotherapy simulator.

He also launched a state of the art Linear Accelerator cancer treatment machine worth Sh300 million.

“The equipment we have launched today further reaffirms the Government’s commitment in the fight against the disease,” said the President.

The President also thanked the Government of India which donated the Bhabhatron II and digital radiotherapy simulator.

The Indian High Commissioner to Kenya, Mrs Suchitra Durai, said the donation of the equipment was part of the agreements reached when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kenya last year.

The Head of State said the government will continue funding the expansion of hospitals to improve handling of cancer cases.

“My Government will expand cancer treatment services by upgrading KNH and Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret, and establishing six new cancer treatment centres in strategic locations across the country. This will improve access to treatment and enhance patient health outcomes,” said the President when he addressed KNH staff.

He said the Government has transformed the health sector through the Managed Equipment Services which has improved access to specialized care in public hospitals

The expansion of NHIF is also another measure the government is using to transform the health sector.

The Head of State urged nurses in county hospitals to go back to work.

He said public servants should know that they work for the public and should not disrupt services that benefit citizens.