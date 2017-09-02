President Kenyatta mourns Moi girls students

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto have sent messages of condolence to families that lost their loved ones at Moi Girls School in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta in a statement also wished a quick recovery to the injured students who are currently undergoing treatment in various facilities within the city.

In mourning the departed, the President regretted the unfortunate death of the young women committed to learning.

“The young women touched by this tragedy are the best of us: diligent, committed to learning, and prepared to make a difference in the life of the country they love. I mourn with the families who have lost loved ones, and I pray that those injured will recover quickly and fully” he said.

President Kenyatta is assuring the affected families that the matter will fully be investigated by the government so that this sort of tragedy doesn’t recur.

“The families affected, as well as the school and all who wish it well, can be sure that we will investigate the matter fully, and act appropriately so that this sort of tragedy doesn’t recur. We need to protect our sons and daughters, and we will”.

The Deputy President also condoled with the affected families. “Condolences to families of students of Moi Girls School, Nairobi who have lost their loved ones in a dormitory fire. We stand in solidarity with the school fraternity during this difficult time”.

Meanwhile, NASA Leader Raila Odinga also conveyed his condolences.

Raila promised assistance that would help allay the pain and put the institution back on track in the days ahead.

Raila has also called on relevant authorities to speed up investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

He regretted the brutal death of the children whom he said had just reported back to school for the final term of the year.

“This is a great tragedy that has befallen this school in Kibra. I mourn with the parents who have lost their children, It is a pity to lose such young children in such a way”

Odinga called on the government to expedite the investigations to know what caused the fire.

“The scene has been cordoned off and we ask the agencies to share findings of the probe with the public on the cause of the fire to help the parents and students cope with the loss” he appealed.

10 students are hospitalized, two of them in critical condition.

Read related: 7 students die in Moi Girls dormitory fire

Also read: Chronology of school fires in Kenya