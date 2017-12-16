President Kenyatta mourns Professor Calestous Juma

President Uhuru Kenyatta Friday evening mourned the late Professor Calestous Juma describing him as a distinguished scholar and patriot.

President Kenyatta said he learned of the death of Professor Juma with profound dismay. His dedication to Kenya’s cause showed in his founding of the African Centre for Technology Studies (ACTS) in Nairobi.

” He served as its Executive Director until 1995, when he left to take up the position of Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal.”

President Kenyatta said the Harvard Kennedy School in the US professor in his career life oversaw programmes in Health Innovation funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among other distinctions and responsibilities.

“His distinguished career took a new turn when he was appointed Professor of International Development at the Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the USA. There, Professor Juma oversaw programmes in Health Innovation funded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, among other distinctions and responsibilities.”

“Those who had the pleasure of meeting him — or communicating with him online and off — will testify to his warmth, his love of learning, and his great generosity. Whoever you were, he replied quickly and courteously, eager to let you have the benefit of his learning and experience. We will miss him.”

Several other leaders, among them NASA’s Raila Odinga, sent their tribute to the bereaved family. The opposition leader described professor Juma as a distinguished Kenyan scholar who helped build the country’s profile across the globe.