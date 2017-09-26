President Uhuru Kenyatta has received credentials from ten incoming envoys.

The President welcomed the new envoys at a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, where he told them that he looked forward to cooperate with them in advancing the interest of Kenya and that of their respective countries.

“I welcome you to Kenya and look forward to working with you for the mutual benefits of our nations,” said President Kenyatta.

The envoys included Cherdkiat Atthakor (Thailand), Dragan Zupanjevac (Serbia), Herman Ivan Glavic (Chile), Noah Gal Gendler (Israel), Sheidu Omeiza Momoh (Nigeria) and Nicholas Nihon (Belgium).

Others were Anna Jardfelt (Sweden) Francisca Ashietey (Ghana), Loh Seck Tiong (Malaysia) and Nguyen Kim Doanh (Vietnam).

The Ambassador of Chile said he has been given a mandate to develop a foreign policy strategy that will be of mutual benefit to Chile and Kenya, which he said is Africa’s “most dynamic region.”

The ceremony was also attended by the Head of the Public Service, Mr Joseph Kinyua, and officials from the Foreign Affairs Ministry led by Principal Secretary Monica Juma.

Earlier in the morning, President Kenyatta bade farewell to the outgoing Ambassador of Uganda, Angelina Wapakhabulo.