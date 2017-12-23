President Kenyatta urges leaders to concentrate on serving Kenyans

President Uhuru Kenyatta has called on leaders from across the political divide to set aside their political differences and work on improving the lives of Kenyans.

Speaking when he presided over the lighting of City Hall and Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) to usher in the Christmas festive season, the head of state said that time for politics is over, asking Kenyans to focus more on economic growth and stability of the nation.

It was pomp and colour as City Hall and the KICC went up in lights ushering in the Christmas festive season.

President Uhuru Kenyatta who was here as the chief guest used the occasion to remind Kenyans of his commitment to use his final term in office to transform their lives.

The head of state extending an olive branch to his political competitors asking them to put aside their differences and work together towards a common goal.

Earlier, President Kenyatta held talks with Nairobi County leadership led by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko as well as Members of County Assembly both from Jubilee and the opposition where he reiterated his promise that the National Government will partner with the County Government to transform the lives of the people of Nairobi.

Governor Mike Sonko revealing his commitment to put measures that will ensure Nairobi collects maximum revenue and at the same time put its resources to good use for the benefit of the residents.

The leaders took the opportunity to wish all Kenyans a Merry Christmas and a Happy and prosperous 2018.