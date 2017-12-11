President Kenyatta welcomes collaboration in transformation of Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has lauded the ongoing transformation of the city of Nairobi through the collaboration between the National and the County Governments that will ensure better services for residents.

President Kenyatta pointed out that a number of projects are set to be rolled out through the partnership of the county and the national governments.

Affirming his commitment to devolution as a true means of transforming the lives of Kenyans, the President expressed optimism that the partnership in development between Nairobi County and his administration will be replicated across the remaining 46 counties for the benefit of Kenyans.

“We are not competitors, we are collaborators in our endeavour to deliver services to the people,” President Kenyatta said.

The President was speaking today when he launched the Nairobi City County’s data centre, which is part of the county government’s ICT transformation roadmap to boost service delivery through digital solutions.

President Kenyatta said one area that will benefit from the collaboration between the two levels of government is in land ownership where the move from manual paper-based service to the digital platform will ensure residents receive their title deeds in good time.

“It is our intention to ensure what the people of Nairobi have been waiting for a long time – which is the ability to have titles to their own land – is delivered,” President Kenyatta said.

The President assured that the first batch of 50,000 title deeds will be issued to the residents of Nairobi in January.

The Head of State said the national government is also working closely with Nairobi County to lift the lives of Nairobi residents through improving infrastructure, especially in the Eastlands areas as well as in informal settlements.

“It is our intention to working closely to see how we can improve the lives of Nairobi residents through upgrading infrastructure so that the real owners of Nairobi – the people of Eastlands and informal settlements – can have proper roads, sewerage, water street lighting as everybody else in the city county,” President Kenyatta said.

Deputy President William Ruto said the launch of the Nairobi County Data centre was the beginning of the transformation of the city and a testimony of the Government’s commitment to improving the lives of Kenyans.

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko said apart from improving service delivery to Nairobi residents, the data centre will also boost the county’s revenue collection by ensuring people do not evade paying for services delivered.

Tell Us What You Think