President Kenyatta mourns Migaa accident victims

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the families, friends and relatives of the passengers who perished early Sunday morning in a road accident at Migaa in Molo.

The President said it was unfortunate that many Kenyans have continued to lose their lives in road accidents, which can be avoided.

The accident involved a Nairobi bound bus and a truck at Migaa along the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

Thirty people have been confirmed dead in the morning accident.

The Head of State also wished quick recovery to those injured and admitted in various hospitals.

He reiterated his call to all motorists to be extra careful this festive season and especially this time when people are traveling back from holidays.

“ Let us all be responsible this festive season, and more so, those of us who are driving,” said the President.

Tell Us What You Think