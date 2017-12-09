Government assures Kenyans of quality service

President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that his administration will not allow bureaucrats to deny the public the quality of service they deserve from their government.

In a statement to mark international anti-corruption day, the head of state committed to deepen engagement with judiciary to address the protracted delays in the justice system especially in the fight against graft.

The international anti-corruption day marked every 9th of December presents the government and anti-graft agency with an opportunity to take stock of efforts in the fight against corruption.

President Kenyatta reassured Kenyans of his commitment to fight graft and promote good governance.

The statement notes Corruption represses people, communities and nations at large and therefore accountability shall be borne individually. The president reiterating that his administration will continue deepening engagements with the judiciary to address the protracted delays in the justice system.

But in defense of the judiciary, Chief Justice David Maraga said courts were legally bound to deliver judgments that were based on merits of evidence presented before them by investigating agencies, which were under the direction of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Speaking when he officially inaugurated the Annual General Conference for Judicial Officer, held in Nakuru, Justice Maraga challenged the Director of public prosecutions to put his office in order and ensure that well researched investigations and credible evidence were submitted before courts.

According to the statement by Ethics and anti-corruption commission chairperson Archbishop Eliud Wabukhala, 33 cases have been finalized with 25 of them resulting to convictions while 7 suspects have been acquitted and a further 6 discharged. 441 cases are however pending in court.

The judiciary has been on the spot in the war against graft following recent collapse of high profile Corruption and criminal cases before various courts in the country.