President Uhuru extends a hand of partnership, cooperation to Raila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has extended a hand of friendship to his main rival Raila Odinga whom he defeated in the just concluded General elections.

Speaking after being declared the president-elect at Bomas of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta reached out to the opposition and their supporters for cooperation in developing Kenya, saying it is time for the country to move forward.

“To our worthy competitor, we are not enemies. In every competition there shall be winners and losers. I extend a hand of partnership, of cooperation. This country needs all of us to succeed and Kenyans want it to succeed,” said the President. “I reach out to you, to all your supporters and to all those elected to the opposition bench. We shall work together to build this nation.”

He assured Mr Odinga and other leaders elected on opposition tickets that he will always be ready to listen to them for the benefit of all Kenyans.

President Uhuru thanked the people of Kenya for believing in him once again, saying it was a favor from God that he won the vote.

“To fellow Kenyans, elections come and go but Kenya is here to stay. Let us always remember that we are all brothers and sisters,” said the President.

While announcing the winner on Friday night, IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati lauded Kenyans for showing democratic maturity by peaceful exercising their democratic rights and patiently waiting for the outcome.

Chebukati said Kenya successfully deployed technology in in the management of the election. It was the first time the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) was used in the voting and verification of votes.

President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee Party was declared the winner of the August 8th general election last night having garnered 8.2 million votes against his main challenger Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) who secured 6.9 million votes.

The voter turnout according to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) stood at over 78 percent of the 19 million registered voters.

Written by Kevin Wachira, Additional Information by Claire Wachira

