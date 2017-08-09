Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta took an early lead as preliminary results from Tuesday’s national elections trickled in.

With three-quarters of results in, Mr Kenyatta of Jubilee has 55% of the vote against 44% for his rival, Raila Odinga of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition, figures show.

According to the latest figures released by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Kenyatta polled 6,902,326 votes against Odinga’s 5,518,965 votes.

Joseph Nyaga is in 3rd position with 30616 votes, followed by Mohamed Abduba Dida with 25,397 votes.

Ekuru Aukot of the Third Alliance has garnered 20067 votes, Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu has 9248 votes followed by Cyrus Jirongo with 8974 votes then Michael Mwaura, an independent candidate who has garnered 6872 votes.

The provisional results are from 33,649 polling stations out of 40,883.

Kenyans have been urged to exercise restraint as they await official election results.

Giving an update, IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati said the Commission has put in place a live public portal where Kenyans can access the results.

https://public.rts.iebc.or.ke/results/results.html

“We now enter the most critical moment in the election cycle – tallying of votes for all the six elective positions – President, Woman Member of National Assembly, Governor, Senator, Member of Parliament, and Member of County Assembly” Chebukati said.

He added “during this critical phase, we urge all Kenyans to exercise restraint as we await official results from the polling stations and indeed as they start tricking in. We encourage members of public to start tracking the results. The portal is dynamic and will refresh as results stream in”.

The commission hailed Kenyans for turning up in large numbers to cast their votes.

NASA leader Raila Odinga has issued a statement where he took issue with live poll results being transmitted on the IEBC website as it called on the commission to verify form 34As.

Raila said the results on display were not genuine claiming the commission had not verified forms 34A in the presence of NASA agents before releasing the same.

However IEBC remained firm that suspending the results transmission could cause tension in the country.

In a quick rejoinder, Jubilee through its Secretary General Raphael Tuju dismissed the claims saying the IEBC was operating within the law.

More updates to follow………………

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye