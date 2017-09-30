Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El Maawy has been laid to rest Saturday afternoon at Langata Muslim cemetery.

El Maawy died on Wednesday while receiving treatment in South African following injuries she sustained during an attack by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County.

A convoy carrying El Maawy was attacked on the 13th of July this year, at Milihoi area along the Lamu – Mpeketoni highway, and the principal secretary and four others abducted by the Al shabaab.

And while her driver was killed during the incident, El Maawy was rescued by Elite security forces an hour later and admitted at the Aga Khan hospital before she was flown to South Africa for specialized treatment.

A brief ceremony was held at her Nairobi home before family and friends proceeded to Masjid Noor mosque in South C for prayers.

Government officials present led by Chief of Staff Jospeh Kinyua described her as a humble leader who was respected by all saying her loss leaves a huge vacuum in Government.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Rachael Omamo mourned her colleague as a courageous leader who served with distinction and dedication, saying she was a great role model for women.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala on the other hand said El Maawy personified leadership and integrity and dedication to duty was equal to none.

His Lands compatriot Jacob Kaimenyi called on Kenyans to unite in the fight against terrorism saying it was unfortunate the Principal Secretary was a victim of the same.