Public servants directed to resume work

All public servants have been directed to resume work Friday without fail.

The head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua says all civil servants should report to their respective stations as the 2017 general election was over.

In a letter addressed to all PSs, Kinyua further asked all Principal Secretaries to submit a list naming the civil servants who will have reported to work by close of business Friday, in various ministries and departments.

“Consequently, you are required (PSs) to forward to this office by close of business tomorrow (August 11) names of all those who will have reported to work in your respective ministries/departments,” the letter said.

Kinyua said the successful and peaceful General Election informed his decision to recall civil servants.

Elsewhere, acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has assured Kenyans of continued security and stability across the country.

Matiang’i emphasized that only Tuesday had been declared a public holiday and he expected people to resume their usual duties by August 9.

Business came to a standstill in Nairobi and major towns as Kenyans await the outcome of the presidential results.

The results of the just concluded general election are set to be announced Friday upon the verification of all form 34b from constituencies across the country.

The CS has assured that enough security officers have been deployed across the country.

“The situation in the Country is calm and has normalized and we therefore urge persons who are yet to resume their daily activities, to do so” said the CS.

Matiang’i further told off a section of international media to stop using the 2007 post election violence clips to try and paint a negative picture about the country.

Matiang’i said a number of Al-shaabab suspects are among those in police custody awaiting court hearing, for election malpractices and threatening national security.