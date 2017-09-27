Public Works PS  Mariam El Maawy dies in South Africa

Public Works Principal Secretary Mariam El Maawy has passed on in a South African hospital while undergoing treatment.

Family sources said Mariam died Thursday afternoon while receiving treatment at a South African hospital following injuries she sustained by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu County in July this year on the 13th of July this year, at Milihoi area along the Lamu – Mpeketoni highway.

Mariam was admitted to the Aga Khan hospital before she was flown to South Africa for specialized treatment.

On the fateful day, the principal secretary was abducted alongside four other officers including her driver who were killed during the incident.

Mariam was rescued by Elite security forces an hour after she was abducted and she has since been fighting for her life.

The PS was travelling in her official car when she was attacked at Milihoi, between Koreni and Hindi, about 40km northeast of Mpeketoni town.

El-Maawy was airlifted by the Kenya Defence Forces – KDF helicopter to a Nairobi hospital after the incident.

Meanwhile, President Uhuru Kenyatta has described the late PS as a dedicated public servant, an accomplished architect and a patriot.

In a press statement the president said he was deeply distressed by the news of El Maawy’s death.

“Early in her childhood, she showed a real aptitude for study, and the diligence, which drove her to qualify as an architect at the University of Nairobi, and later to earn a Master’s degree in South Africa. She established a successful practice, which she led for many years, but she never allowed her work to get in the way of public service. Whether serving as a council member at Mombasa Polytechnic, or leading efforts to conserve Mombasa’s architectural heritage, she found ways to put her knowledge and skill at the service of her community,” the statement said.

The president said the PS was a dedicated public servant whose loss will certainly be felt.