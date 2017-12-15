Questions abound over Kenyan road safety

Over 150 people have lost their lives on the country’s roads over the past two weeks amid questions over the efficacy of Kenya’s road safety measures.

According to a joint report by the National Police Service (NPS), National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) and the Kenya National Highways Authority (KNHA), majority of the accidents were caused by human error.

Road safety is one of the challenges that the country is still grappling with statistics indicating that over 3,000 lives are lost annually to road crashes, while 30,000 people are partially or permanently maimed.

It is a dire situation that has been compounded by a series of fatal accidents that have been witnessed on the country’s roads.

Initial investigations on the rising cases of road accidents lays blame on speeding, lane indiscipline, reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

At least notorious accident black spots along highways across the country have been identified including Salgaa, Sachangwan, Migaa Soysambu in Nakuru County.

Other black spot have been identified as Bonje area in Kilifi County, Manyani in Taita Taveta County, Lukenya and Maanzoni in Machakos County, Kenol to Sagana and Kenol to Murang’a sections in Murang’a and Kirinyaga counties and Ntulele in Narok County.

KNHA has announced measures that it says will help address the problem including the redesigning of the Kibunja–Salgaa stretch, which will eventually be a dual carriage way.