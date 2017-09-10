Raila says party will continue fundraising for campaigns

National super alliance (NASA) flag bearer Raila Odinga has told off members of the jubilee party over their continued criticism of the alliance strategy to fund raise for campaign funds.

Speaking in Kajiado County, Raila said raising funds from well-wishers remain a standard practice across the globe.

He however said such an initiative is a normal practice globally, even in developed democracies.

He said the NASA nitiative is people-driven. Jubilee Party has already poked holes into the initiative, saying it is a scheme to fleece Kenyans of their hard-earned cash.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday said that the opposition is now cash strapped as the governors who used to fund its activities using county cash lost the polls.

Meanwhile, NASA is planning to move to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution next week over the bungled August presidential poll.

Addressing a campaign rally in Narok town on Saturday, the opposition led by NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga said the DPP should institute the prosecution of individuals who were behind the manipulation of the votes in the August polls.

Raila urged reisdents of Narok to turn out in large numbers come October 17 and vote them into office. He said their promises of free primary and secondary education as well as construction of an industrial park in Narok is still intact.

NASA Co principal Musalia Mudavadi said they are waiting for the French government to initiate a probe into Safran, a French outfit contracted by IEBC to provide transmission of results during the polls.

They maintained that they the floored Jubilee party in the August 8th elections and they will do it again.

