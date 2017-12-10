Religious leaders call for dialogue between Jubilee, NASA

A section of Muslim clerics have renewed calls for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition Chief Raila Odinga to save the country from the current political standoff.

Led by Ustadh Salim Muhammad, the leaders are calling on political leaders of Islamic faith from the different political camps to take charge in leading talks between the two factions.

The clerics say the continued political impasse is affecting the peace and stability of the nation.

Ustadh Salim spoke at Madrastul Tauheed in Eastleigh in Nairobi County during Maulid celebrations marking the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

Separately, Bishop Dominic Kimengich of Lodwar Catholic Diocese is calling on both Jubilee and NASA leaders to embrace dialogue for the sake of Kenyans and the common good of the country.

Kimengich becomes the latest of the voices urging both the government and the opposition to use dialogue to solve their political differences.

Bishop Kimengich say Kenyans continue to suffer from the unnecessary prolonged electioneering period that should now come to an end.

The Bishop spoke during an ordination ceremony at the Jubilee Celebration grounds in Lodwar.