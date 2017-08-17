Requiem mass for Msando held, burial in Siaya on Saturday

The requiem mass for the late Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ICT manager Chris Msando was held Thursday morning at Nairobi’s Consolata Shrine in Westlands.

IEBC top officials led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati attended the mass and called on authorities to speed up investigations over Msando’s brutal murder.

Msando will be buried on Saturday at Lifunga Kobiero village in Ugenya, Siaya County.

Msando who was involved in the management of KIEMS for voter registration, voter identification and results transmission was found dead in a forest and body transferred to city mortuary by police after missing for few days.

IEBC expressed its concern after the brutal murder of their colleague who they said was very vital in the Kenya’s 2017 General Election and demanded for investigations.

In his report, government pathologist Johansen Oduor said: “He died from strangulation and had incisions on his right arm but the rest of his body was intact.”

Read also: Autopsy reveals Msando was tortured, strangled to death

It was also reported that Carol Ngumbu, 21, who was killed alongside the official, was also strangled.

It is not clear when she will be buried.

By Asha Mwana Khamisi

Tell Us What You Think