Rift Valley teachers oppose change of school calendar

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) and the Kenya primary school head teachers association Rift Valley branch is opposing the move by the ministry of education to revise the national examinations calendar and school closing dates to pave way for the repeat presidential election.

Led by the Rift Valley KNUT secretary general, Elly Korinko, the teachers union said pupils and candidates are prepared and should not be psychologically disturbed.

Korinko is also urging the Teachers Service Commission to review its delocalization and redeployment of head teachers and principals to other counties.

The plea comes a few days after the TSC announced that it will redeploy school head teachers and principals outside their counties in a delocalization move.

On Friday, the ministry of education announced that primary school pupils and form one to three students countrywide will close for third term holidays on the 25th and 24th of October, respectively.

The move follows the revised election date by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Thursday, from 17th to 26th of October 2017.

Education Cabinet secretary Dr. Fred Matiangi’ said the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) and Kenya Certificate of secondary Education (KCSE) exams will go on as scheduled with the exception of KCSE home science practical’s which will now be taken on 30th October and not 26th as earlier indicated in the exam timetable.

According to the Education Cabinet Secretary, most schools have been gazetted by IEBC as polling stations and tallying centres for the repeat presidential polls.

