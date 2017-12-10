Road carnage claims 27 people in Baringo, Nakuru

At least twenty seven people have perished in fatal road accidents over the last twenty four hours with several others nursing serious injuries across various hospitals.

On Saturday an administration police lorry ferrying civilians crashed killing 18 people on the spot and injuring several others in Loruk, Baringo County.

The tragic accident occurred at Moinonin along Marigat -Chemolingot road. The Administration truck which was fully packed with passengers and luggage veered off the road killing 18 on the spot and while others sustained injuries.

Three victims succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Kabarnet hospital bringing to 21 the number of fatalities in that single accident.

The injured received treatment were referred to Marigat and Kabarnet hospital and other six who were critically injured were referred to Moi teaching and Referral Hospital Eldoret for further treatment.

Hours later, six people died after a saloon car they were travelling in collided head on with a truck. The six cultural music artistes were heading towards Nakuru when the accident occurred at Lamar along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway.

Deputy President William Ruto on his twitter handle sent his condolences to the families of the deceased cautioning motorists to observe caution during the festive season.

Meanwhile, more than 50 standard gauge Railway workers escaped death narrowly after the truck they were travelling in veered off the road and crashed Saturday evening.

It was a beehive of activities at PCEA kikuyu hospital as nurses and doctors attended to the injured workers.

It’s alleged that the driver of the truck that usually ferries SGR building materials was drunk and was speeding when he lost control of the lorry landing into a ditch.

Kiambu Deputy Governor James Nyoro who visited the injured at the hospital said they will have a consultative meeting with SGR Management to ensure safety of workers.