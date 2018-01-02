Roll out of new education curriculum off to a slow start

The much hyped roll out of the new education curriculum is off to a slow start with teachers in some regions saying the government is yet to release learning materials as promised.

Channel One conducted a spot check in a section of public schools in Nairobi and Mombasa failed to counties where teachers expressed frustration at the delay which they say may derail implementation.

It is day one of the 2018 school calendar after a two months break for students across the country.

This is year the government plans to implement a raft of reforms in the education sector aimed at streamlining the learning system in the country.

Key among the reforms is the roll out of the new curriculum that will see the phasing out of the 8-4-4 system that has served the country for about 3 decades to be replaced by the 2-6-3-3-3 system.

In Mombasa County teachers are awaiting communication from the ministry of education on when to start teaching the new syllabus.

In Burhaniya Primary School teachers trained to tutor pupils for grade 1 and grade 2 say they are ready to begin if given the go ahead.

KBC Channel One established that most public schools in Mombasa County had not received books for the new curriculum as was promised by the ministry of education.

At hospital Hill primary in Nairobi County teachers expressed confidence in their capability to guide pupils through the new system and will involve parents in the whole process.

The new system of education places emphasis on continuous assessment tests (CATs) over one-off examinations that were the hall mark of the 8-4-4 system.

It also replaces the current Standard One to Form Four with grade 1 to grade 12.

