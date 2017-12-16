Ruto: County and national governments interdependent

Deputy President William Ruto has said county and national governments are interdependent and must work harmoniously with the single purpose of serving Kenyans.

Mr Ruto said the law was clearly distinct on the roles of the national and county governments, saying although distinct, the two must work together for the common good of the people.

Speaking during the closure of the Council of Governors meeting held at the Diani Reef Beach Hotel, Kwale County on Saturday, the Deputy President said it is the expectation of all Kenyans that the two levels of governments forge cooperation framework and establish mutual relationship for the sake of development.

“It is the expectation of all Kenyans that we work together if the benefits of devolution in terms of developments have to be realized,” said Mr Ruto.

Mr Ruto dismissed a notion by some leaders in the past that the Jubilee Administration was killing devolution, saying the Government has done more than enough to ensure the success of devolution.

“We are great believers in devolution and we have done what no other government could have done in supporting devolution,” said Mr Ruto.

He said some teething problems in the implementation of devolution would not be solved through shouting matches but in discussions and meetings that such issues could be addressed.

Mr Ruto said the Government was open to engage in dialogue in addressing challenges that might hinder the success of devolution.

“As national government we want to make it clear that we are ready to work with the county governments in serving the people of Kenya,” said Mr Ruto.

The Deputy President asked county governments to ensure they are competitive for investments.

He said it was ideal for the county governments to exploit their potentiality to the maximum to attract investments.

“As county governments we must be at the forefront to ensure we are investor or business friendly to attract investments which will pave way for developments,” said Mr Ruto.

He said the Government’s focus was on food security, affordable housing, manufacturing and the attainment of the universal healthcare.

Mr Ruto said the Government will use Shs 2billion as a conditional grand to the counties for the modernization and equipping of vocational training centers across the country to provide the much needed human capital in the field of technology.

“This move is aimed at attaining between 150,000 to 170,000 graduands with skills and competencies from such vocational training centers,” said Mr Ruto.

Chairman of COG Josephat Nanok said he would further cement the relations between the national and county government for improved service delivery.

“I want to assure you of my commitment to close working relations with the national government for the single reason of improving service delivery to our people,” said Mr Nanok.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who was elected deputy COG said efforts must be made to ensure people feel the impact of devolution at the grassroots.

Cabinet Secretaries Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation) and Mwangi Kiunjuri (Devolution) were also present.