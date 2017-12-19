Rwanda’s Ngoga elected speaker of EALA

Martin Ngoga of Rwanda is the new speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly.

Ngoga garnered 33 votes out of the 36 ballot cast in an election that saw MPs from Tanzania and Burundi boycott the exercise.

Burundi’s candidate for the seat Leontine Nzeyimana managed only 3 votes while Adam Kimbisa from Tanzania got no votes.

The election of EALA speaker was delayed on Monday after Tanzania fielded a candidate; a move that was opposed by fellow member states who argued that it was ineligible since Tanzania had held the position before.

However, on Tuesday only 36 out of the 54 members were present, with members from Tanzania and Burundi withdrawing from the exercise.

The poll moved to the second round since the winner had failed to get the automatic 36 votes representing 2/3 of the members.

In the repeat polls, Ngoga managed 33 votes while Leontine Nzeyimana garnered 3. The election of the speaker paves way for the Arusha-based Assembly to commence business that include among other things approving budgets for the region, debating audit reports, performing an oversight function and initiating bills in the assembly.

Kenya’s nine representatives to the assembly were sworn in on Monday after Parliament finally agreed on the list of Nominees.

They include former Kamukunji MP Simon Mbugua, former Nyandarua Women rep Wanjiku Muhia, former Mandera north MP Aden Noor, former Tigania east legislator Mpuri Aburi, and Florence Jematia.

Others are former Bondo MP Oburu Odinga, former Balambala MP Abdikadir Aden, Former Wajir women rep Fatma Ali Ibrahim and Kennedy Kalonzo Musyoka, a 30 year old lawyer.