Safety standards and guidelines for Kenyan schools

In the wake of Moi girls’ fire tragedy, questions abound as to whether the school had implemented the new safety standards and guidelines by Ministry of Education.
The Ministry of Education in 2008 launched the Safety Standards Manual for Schools.
The safety manual outlines specific guidelines on other issues including drug and substance abuse, disaster and emergency preparedness, school/community relations, infrastructure and how to create a conducive teaching and learning environment among others.
According to the guidelines, every school should post a blueprint map of the buildings, classrooms, dormitories and hallways.
There should be a telephone tree list including names of employees, pagers, teachers and parents for contacts in case of an emergency.
The safety measures by the ministry include installation of serviceable fire-extinguishing machines, good security arrangements with provision for both night and day, well-maintained and clean learning rooms, a properly reinforced fence with an appropriate mechanism for repair and maintenance.
Boarding school dormitory doors should be at least 5ft wide and they should open outwards.
The dormitories should also have emergency exits at the middle and back, and windows and must be without grills and should be easy to open outwards.
Fire extinguishers and fire alarms should also be fitted in the dormitories in case of a fire outbreak to protect students from being burnt and at the same time to safeguard property.
In every school, care should be taken to observe the following:
- The space between the beds should be at least 1.2 metres while the corridor or pathway space should not be less than 2 metres.
- Since sharing of beds is prohibited in schools, admissions should be tied to bed capacity at all times.
- All doorways should be wide enough, at least 5 feet wide, and they should open They must not at any time be locked from outside when learners are inside.
- Each dormitory should have a door at each end and an additional emergency exit at the middle. It should be clearly labelled “Emergency Exit”.
- Dormitory doors should be locked at all times when learners are in class or on the playing fields.
- The keys to the doors should be kept by the Dormitory Master/Mistress or the Dormitory Prefect.
- Dormitory windows must be without grills and should be easy to open outwards.
- Fire extinguishing equipment should be functioning and placed at each exit with fire alarms fitted at easily accessible points.
- Regular spot checks by the teachers and the administration should be undertaken before learners retire to bed.
- An accurate roll call should be taken every day and records well maintained.
- There should be regular patrols by the school security personnel or any other authorised security
- No visitor should be allowed in the dormitory.
- There should be inspection of hygiene standards of the dormitories and the learners on alternate days of the week.
- Bunk beds should be strong and firm and fitted with side-grills to protect young learners against falling