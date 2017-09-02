Safety standards and guidelines for Kenyan schools

In the wake of Moi girls’ fire tragedy, questions abound as to whether the school had implemented the new safety standards and guidelines by Ministry of Education.



The Ministry of Education in 2008 launched the Safety Standards Manual for Schools.

The safety manual outlines specific guidelines on other issues including drug and substance abuse, disaster and emergency preparedness, school/community relations, infrastructure and how to create a conducive teaching and learning environment among others.

According to the guidelines, every school should post a blueprint map of the buildings, classrooms, dormitories and hallways.

There should be a telephone tree list including names of employees, pagers, teachers and parents for contacts in case of an emergency.

The safety measures by the ministry include installation of serviceable fire-extinguishing machines, good security arrangements with provision for both night and day, well-maintained and clean learning rooms, a properly reinforced fence with an appropriate mechanism for repair and maintenance.

Boarding school dormitory doors should be at least 5ft wide and they should open outwards.

The dormitories should also have emergency exits at the middle and back, and windows and must be without grills and should be easy to open outwards.

Fire extinguishers and fire alarms should also be fitted in the dormitories in case of a fire outbreak to protect students from being burnt and at the same time to safeguard property.

In every school, care should be taken to observe the following: