Salim Mvurya to take over as chair of Council of Governors

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya will in the next six months take over as the fourth chairman of the Council of Governors to replace Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok at the end of his term.

Mvurya will be deputized by Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru for the next two years. The county chiefs reached this decision on who should be chairman, through consensus.

They agreed that Turkana governor serves for six months after which he hands over to Salim Mvurya of Kwale. Marsabit Governor Mohammed Ali was elected as the chief whip.

The county bosses also agreed that Bomet’s Joyce Laboso be the chairperson of finance committee. Migori’s Okoth Obado was backed to head the agriculture committee, while Embu governor Martin Wambora will be in charge of the security and foreign affairs committee.

Nanok who has held office since May 2017, maintains that the council’s foremost mandate will be to reconcile the country from wounds of the electioneering period, pledging to deliver the devolution agenda in a non-partisan manner sentiments echoed by Salim Mvurya.

The elections were held Friday night during the ongoing four-day induction meeting for governors and their deputies in Diani Kwale County.

The Deputy President William Ruto will officially close the induction meeting today(Saturday).

The first CoG chairman was former Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto who held the chairman position. Former Meru Governor Peter Munya who was the second to hold office and was then succeeded by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru who takes office as the Council’s vice chair will be the first woman to hold the position. She will succeed Salim Mvurya.

