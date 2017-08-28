As schools across the country re-open, parents are in a last minute rush to purchase school items for their children.

A spot check by Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) shows that hundreds of parents moved from one shop to another looking for necessary items for their children.

While some of the parents had done shopping for their children during the August holiday, others waited for the last minute and are forced to dig deeper into their pockets given that the prices of most commodities have gone up.

Public Service Vehicles have taken advantage of the high numbers of travellers to increase fares to and from Nairobi.

The school calendar will run up to October 29 to allow Standard Eight and Form Four students to sit the national examination in a two-month marathon term with no non-academic activities or mid-term break.

There will also be no prayer sessions in schools this term in a move implemented last year to reduce unnecessary contact between candidates and outsiders during the examination period.

The tough rules were introduced by the government to curb cheating in national examinations. Kenya Primary School Heads Association national chairman Shem Ndolo also urged the government to release funds on time. The government allocates Sh32 billion for subsidised secondary school education and Sh14 billion for free primary education annually. The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development will also be putting the final touches to the proposed learning system ahead of its piloting in nursery to Class Three next year.

