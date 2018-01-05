Selected courts to be used for a pilot electronic program

Several courts have been selected to be used for a pilot program involving electronic filing systems, online assessment of court fees and the rollout of speech to text software to facilitate automatic transcription of proceedings.

To ease processing of court fees, the Judiciary targets 100 per cent transition to mobile money payment systems with 80 per cent of court stations reported to be using mobile money according to Chief Justice David Maraga.

Maraga said this is expected to ease and fast-track hearing of the more than 500,000 cases pending in the corridors of justice for the last one decade.

A rollout of the Judiciary Financial Management Information System (JFMIS) is also underway with the ultimate goal of enhancing accountability and transparency.

Maraga is hoping that out of those cases over 66,000 will be resolved by the end of this year.

Cumulatively, Magistrate Courts and High Courts in Nairobi account for 92 per cent of pending cases at 69 and 23 per cent respectively.

Tell Us What You Think