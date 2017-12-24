All set for new 2-6-3-3 curriculum says KICD

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) says all is set for the roll out of the new 2-6-3-3 education curriculum.

The Institute says over 160,000 teachers handling formative stages of the curriculum have already been taken through an elaborate induction that will ensure all teachers are trained on the new system.

The much awaited system will be rolled out on 4th January in 28,000 primary schools across the country.

The new curriculum has in the recent months been met by castigations from several quarters, with critics arguing that the system change may have been rushed.

However, KICD has moved to dispel rumors that the new curriculum has not been well thought out.

In the meantime, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa called on political leaders to support the on-going education reforms spearheaded by the Ministry of Education.

Wamalwa says there was need for consensuses on thorny issues to facilitate a seamless transition of the system come January.

The curriculum change is based on a needs assessment report that recommended that the country needed a review of the education system to reflect the demands of the 21st century.