Several people feared dead after grisly road accident at Sachangwan

At least twenty people are feared dead as multiple vehicles crashed causing a grisly pile up at Sachangwan area along Nakuru Eldoret Highway.

Sources on the ground say a truck driver who was trying to evade the National Transport and Safety Authority – NTSA officers lost control of his vehicle and hit thirteen oncoming vehicles which included a Mordern Coast bus, four Nissan Matatu’s, a truck and several other private vehicles.

The truck ripped off the right side body m/v reg no. UBA 831D make scannia bus which was heading towards Eldoret, it in turn hit the following m/vehicles reg no. KCC 405B Toyota matatu of Eldoret crossroad, m/v reg no KCC 677X of Bomet travellers, m/v KCF 156A Landcruiser, m/v KBD 805F land cruiser, m/vKBX 266B matatu of Great Rift Sacco, m/v KCM 378R subaru salon, m/v KBH 660T Toyota saloon and m/v KCK 759R audi saloon.

The Modern Coast bus was enroute to Kigali from Nairobi.

Police on the scene are currently busy with the rescue operation.

A three year old has succumbed to injuries on arrival at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital.

The accident has since caused a major traffic snarl up to and from the area.

The accident comes hours after 19 people perished in yet another grisly road accident along the Kitale – Webuye road Monday night.

An overloaded 14 seater matatu rammed into a tractor transporting sugarcane at around 9pm.

The impact was such that three other vehicles were hit.

According to Bungoma County Commissioner Joshua Chepchieng, 14 people died on the spot while 5 lost their lives while undergoing treatment in various hospitals.

Chepchieng said the matatu was transporting family members who were returning to Vihiga County after a dowry ceremony.

PICTURES OF THE ACCIDENT SCENE

Tell Us What You Think