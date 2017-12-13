Sicily: Ksh 14b allocated to kitties reserved for women

Women have been challenged to take advantage of resources made available by the national government to improve their social welfare as the government moves to empower vulnerable and marginalized groups.

Youth and Gender Affairs Cabinet Secretary, Sicily Kariuki says the government has set aside over 14 billion shillings in special kitties reserved for women.

For the last two days, over 1,000 women have been converging at the National Museums of Kenya to chat the way forward on how to drive the gender agenda.

CS Sicily Kariuki who opened the conference on challenges and opportunities for rural women and girls says there is need for women to be proactive in championing for women agenda in the country.

However the concern these women and the gender cabinet Secretary have is the low number of women who were elected and nominated for elective seats during the electioneering period.

Sicily challenged the women folk to be aggressive in taking up government funds as well as apply for tenders reserved for them.

At least 1.4 million Women have been able to access the 10.4 billion shillings set aside by the government for women, while 800,000 women have been trained on basic entrepreneurship skills.

The government is in the process of merging the youth and women funds into a bigger kitty that will be dubbed biashara funds to enable more women access the funds.