Stakeholders urged to integrate national climate change policy

Meteorologists are urging stakeholders to integrate the national climate change policy by the meteorological department to curb spiraling loses of infrastructure and crops in the country arising from harsh climatic shifts.

Kenya Meteorological Department Deputy Director Dr. Samuel Marigi, expresses concern at continued negligence of the national climatic change master plan by farmers and contractors in their practices, a move he says leads to annual loses of bridges, roads, food and cash crops worth billions of shillings every year.

Speaking in Nakuru Saturday during a sensitization workshop for county Meteorological officers drawn from five Counties that were adversely affected by torrential rains experienced in the Country in recent months, Dr. Marigi advised County governments to mainstream the national climate change master plan in their spatial development plans as a way of averting losses occasioned by natural calamities such as floods.

He also appealed to farmers to use the free services offered by County Meteorological stations for weather forecasts every season to enable them plan their practices appropriately like planting on their farms to avert losses.

Erratic weather patterns have in the recent past caused untold losses to farmers in various parts of the country, who are often left helpless whenever calamities strike in the name of harsh weather conditions.

The meteorologist said the state department of meteorological services will be distributing the national climate change policy to the 47 Counties with a view of expanding access to timely and relevant climate information to intended users for climate smart practices that he says will build the country`s resilience to climatic changes.

The plans are also revised in County specific popular versions for use by all citizens across the country’s 47 regions.

Marigi cited the havoc caused by floods in the coastal region of the country in recent weeks saying the department is equipped with digital weather forecast stations that will alert citizens in high risk areas for per-emptive action.

Pointing to the service`s recent forecast of heavy rains beginning next month to mid-December, Dr. Marigi advised pastorolists, planners and crop farmers across the country to exercise vigilance at their practices with the help of County weather men to avoid possible losses.

Marigi has advised County governments to make use of data that is readily available in the national climate change master plan to advise farmers on how best to minimize losses occasioned by floods and drought.