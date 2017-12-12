Stern action to be taken against motorists flouting traffic rules

President Uhuru Kenyatta has directed the Kenya Police Service to take stern action against motorists flouting traffic rules, especially during this festive season.

Speaking at the Kasarani Sports Complex when he led the nation in celebrating this year’s Jamhuri Day, President Kenyatta regretted that the country has lost many people in the last few days through road accidents.

“As we approach the festive season, I urge all motorists to be careful on the roads. Let us be cautious and strictly observe traffic regulations to ensure road safety,” President Kenyatta said.

The President condoled with families of those who have recently lost loved ones in road accidents and urged drivers, especially those of public service vehicles, to observe extra care as they ferry people to different destinations.

