Students who died in Moi girls dorm fire positively identified

The bodies of the nine girls from Nairobi’s Moi Girls High who perished during an inferno have been positively identified following the completion of DNA testing.

Government Chief Pathologist Johasen Oduor says the DNA results have since been released to the affected families who have been anxiously waiting for the results to enable them identify the bodies of their loved ones.

A somber mood engulfed the Chiromo Mortuary as the families received the results and identified their loved ones

Dr Oduor described the procedure that led to the positive identification of the nine bodies as successful.

National Management Disaster Unit Deputy Director Pius Masai says the affected families underwent counseling before they were allowed to view the remains of their loved ones.

A form one student suspected to have played a key role in causing the killer inferno has since been arrested with the case set to be mentioned this Wednesday at the Juvenile Court.

Police have since been allowed to detain her for seven days to finalize investigations into the incident.

Detectives had established that in one instance, the student had unsuccessfully attempted to kill herself by swallowing a detergent.

The inferno that broke out on September 2 saw 16 other students hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the management of the school has moved to reconstruct the institution.

In a statement the school’s Board of Management has called on Kenyans of goodwill and corporate companies to support them reconstruct a dormitory that was razed in last Saturday’s inferno.

The board said the unfortunate incident was a setback to the school. The fire has since been established as a case of arson.

Form four students are expected to resume learning on Monday with other learners expected back after a week.