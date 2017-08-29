One of the Supreme Court Judges Mohammed Ibrahim has been taken ill as the Presidential election petition enters day two.

Chief Justice David Maraga said Tuesday that Judge Ibrahim was being attended to by a doctor.

The judge is on the seven-judge bench of the appex court in the land hearing the petition filed by National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga challenging President Kenyatta’s win in the August 8th General Election.

Despite this, Maraga allowed the proceedings to continue citing tight timelines.

Lawyers representing President Uhuru Kenyatta are currently making their submissions.

Making his submission, lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi described the petition by NASA as science fiction as he sought to disprove it.

“This petition pleads no cause of action, even without any defense, there is nothing they can prove. The petitioner is basing his case on hearsay evidence, this petition is not grounded in the law. It is based on the theory that the results were intercepted by extraterrestrial life” argued Ahmednasir.

President Kenyatta’s legal team, comprising lawyers Fred Ngatia, Ahmednasir Abdullahi and Ken Ogeto, will have three hours to argue for the dismissal of Raila’s case.

Once they conclude, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and the Attorney-General Githu Muigai will have 20 minutes each to argue on points of law.

Mr Kenyatta legal team has three hours to make their oral submissions.

In the evening, a team appointed by Registrar of the Supreme Court to look at the electoral management system will present its report to the court.

