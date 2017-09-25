Supreme Court Registrar Esther Nyaiyaki to be probed

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) CEO Halakhe Waqo has written to Director of Public Prosecutions to provide the names of nominees from his office to join a multi agency probe team to commence investigations into the conduct of the registrar of the Supreme Esther Nyaiyaki.

The joint team will also comprise members from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The probe follows a complaint filed last Friday by Rashid Mohammed claiming that her scrutiny report of election results or the forms were doctored.

Mohammed claimed that the scrutiny report adopted by the majority judges in their judgment on the disputed presidential election results had different findings from documents relied on by Supreme Court judge Njoki Ndung’u.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission says a team was formed immediately the complaint by Mohammed was received at Integrity House.

Mr Mohammed, who has filed his complaint through Kioko Kilukumi & Co Advocates, claimed that the two contrasting viewpoints could not be factual.