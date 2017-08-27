Supreme Court set to give ruling on key issues as petition trial begins

The Supreme Court will this evening deliver a ruling on several applications made regarding the NASA Presidential petition challenging the outcome of the presidential results.

The applications range from auditing of IEBC servers, KIEMS electronic system used by IEBC in transmitting results in the last election and admissibility of evidence filed before the country’s most superior courts.

For the next one week, Kenyans will be glued to their screens as legal battle of wits that draws top lawyers in the country engage on the petition filed by NASA.

The direction of the trial will largely rely heavily on the ruling expected to be delivered by the seven judge bench at 7pm Sunday evening.

Chief Justice David Maraga and his team is expected to deliver the ruling on whether NASA’s lawyers together with its team of IT and computer experts will be allowed to audit the IEBC servers and the electronic integrated systems KIEMS in the presence of Chief registrar Anne Amadi.

This request by NASA was opposed by Lawyer Fred Ngatia who is representing Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to lawyers representing IEBC, IEBC Chairperson and President Kenyatta, NASA lawyers should rely on forms 34A and 34B signed by their agents in the field.

This was opposed by NASA lead counsel James Orengo who insisted that IEBC’s system had changed significantly.

Among other issues, the Judges are also expected to rule whether the evidence filed out of time will be allowed as evidence and whether Attorney general Githu Muigai, Michael Wanaina and Law society of Kenya will be admitted as friends of the court.

The Supreme Court will also be expected to set guidelines and frameworks to govern the trial after litigants in the case failed to agree on several points during the pre-trial conference.

The court further directed the NASA lawyers to engage the chief registrar to make available a projector to help them argue their case.

The NASA lawyers will have 6 hours to present their case with the respondents’ side accorded same the time.

NASA has presented 28 issues that they want the court to determine, IEBC has three while President Kenyatta has five.

The Supreme Court is expected to make its ruling by this Friday.

The NASA coalition has a team of ten lawyers representing them led by lawyer James Orengo and Pheroze Nowrojee.

IEBC and its chair have a team of lawyers represented by Lawyer Paul Muite, Kamau Karori and Paul Nyamodi, while President Kenyatta’s team of lawyers is led by Fred Ngatia and Ahmednassir Abdullahi.