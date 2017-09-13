Suspect behind Moi girls fire expected in court

A girl suspected to have started the fire that killed nine of her colleagues at Moi Girls High School in Nairobi is expected back in court Wednesday to face assault arson and murder charges.

The girl was first arraigned in court last week and detained for seven days as investigations continue.

The orders were issued by Senior Principal Magistrate Theresa Nyangena following a request by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions, Alloys Kemo, who had asked for 10 days to allow further investigations.

According to an affidavit filed by the Milimani DCIO Phylis Kanina, the minor was arrested on Tuesday last week, at her parent’s home in the city.

Kanina told the court that the student was found in possession of a Tecno phone whose SIM card was registered under her mother’s name.

A laptop was also recovered from the home which is currently under forensic examination.

On Monday, all the nine girls who perished in the inferno were positively identified following the completion of DNA tests.

Detectives had established that in one instance, the student had unsuccessfully attempted to kill herself by swallowing a detergent.

The inferno that broke out on September 2 saw 16 other students hospitalised.

Meanwhile, the management of the school has moved to reconstruct the institution.

In a statement the school’s Board of Management has called on Kenyans of goodwill and corporate companies to support them reconstruct a dormitory that was razed in last Saturday’s inferno.

The board said the unfortunate incident was a setback to the school. The fire has since been established as a case of arson.

Form four students are expected to resume learning on Monday with other learners expected back after a week.