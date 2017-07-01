Teachers’ union boss Wilson Sossion endorses NASA

By KBC Reporters

A section of trade unionists have officially thrown their weight behind the National Super Alliance, NASA.

Led by Kenya National Union of Teachers KNUT Secretary General Wilson Sossion, they say NASA offers the best option for the country in the coming poll.

Sossion also endorsed the proposed NASA blue print for the education sector saying they had consulted widely and the proposals fit the bill.

Sossion who led other workers’ representatives in formally joining NASA made the remarks as the Opposition leaders took their campaigns to Bomet, his home county.

Sossion is among those poised for nomination slots in the 12th parliament on an ODM ticket.

Sossion was equivocal that having weighed his options carefully, the alliance offered the best option for the country.

The NASA leaders took a swipe at the jubilee administration for clutching on the coalition government’s projects to hoodwink Kenyans to re-elect them, and at the same time urged IEBC to deliver nothing short of credible elections to Kenyans.

The leaders are now expected to take their vote hunting mission to Central parts of the country next week.